“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16

The NHL’s “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum returns to town for a second time on Oct. 16, when the traveling exhibit sets up shop outside the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

On tour across all 32 NHL cities, the mobile museum tells the stories of those who have influenced the game from multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics.

Fans young and old will see educational videos, exclusive artifacts from players of all backgrounds, and get a look at the next generation of players, officials, broadcasters, and women in hockey. Aspiring broadcasters will also be able to test their on-air chops in an interactive play-by-play booth within the 840-square-foot pop-up expo.

It last visited the Montreal area in June, with a stop at the BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink in NDG.