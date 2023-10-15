News Feed

CHI@MTL: Game recap

CHI@MTL: Game recap
Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game
Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14
CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CHI@MTL: What you need to know
CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 
New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season
Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement
For her

For her
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13
Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy
MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: Game recap
MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: What you need to know
2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9
Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval
Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Canadiens make pair of roster moves
MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Game recap

“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16

Hockey history on wheels rolls back into the greater Montreal area on Monday

united-by-hockey-mobile-museum
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

The NHL’s “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum returns to town for a second time on Oct. 16, when the traveling exhibit sets up shop outside the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

On tour across all 32 NHL cities, the mobile museum tells the stories of those who have influenced the game from multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics.

Fans young and old will see educational videos, exclusive artifacts from players of all backgrounds, and get a look at the next generation of players, officials, broadcasters, and women in hockey. Aspiring broadcasters will also be able to test their on-air chops in an interactive play-by-play booth within the 840-square-foot pop-up expo.

It last visited the Montreal area in June, with a stop at the BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink in NDG.

GettyImages-1483115809 copy

The museum was created by the National Hockey League, the Hockey Hall of Fame and ALXMOBILE to travel across the United States and Canada. Although the content is mostly in English, guides will be on site to provide translations.

The museum will be open to the public from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event is free and non-ticketed to all and will be held rain or shine, but note that the exhibit can accept a maximum of 150 visitors per hour.

The Canadiens are likewise scheduled to host a practice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday at 10:30 a.m., open to the public to watch as usual, making for a day full of hockey to take in on Montreal’s south shore.

See you there!