Canadiens trade forward Brendan Gallagher to the Vancouver Canucks

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has traded forward Brendan Gallagher to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations. The Canadiens retain 50% of Gallagher’s salary.

“On behalf of the entire Canadiens organization, we would like to sincerely thank Brendan for everything he has brought to this team over the course of his remarkable 14-season career in Montreal,” said Hughes. “Brendan will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadiens fans. He represented the team with such tremendous determination, passion and inspiring courage. He is the very definition of a warrior, always putting the team’s success ahead of his own individual accolades. He always conducted himself like a true Montreal Canadien, both on the ice and in our community, where he made such a significant impact. We wish him the best of luck in Vancouver.”

Gallagher took part in 77 games with the Canadiens in 2025-26, registering seven goals and 16 assists. The Edmonton, AB native is leaving the Canadiens after playing the first 14 seasons of his career in Montreal. Since making his NHL debut in 2012-13, Gallagher leads the Canadiens in games played (911), goals (246), points (487), penalty minutes (594) and even-strength goals (194).

Gallagher, who was drafted in the fifth round (147th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2010 NHL Draft, ranks 10th among his draft group in goals, 11th in games played and 18th in points.