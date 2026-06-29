Canadiens acquire defenseman Maksymilian Szuber from the Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth receive forward Joshua Roy in return

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has acquired defenseman Maksymilian Szuber from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for forward Joshua Roy. 

Szuber played 65 games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL this season, registering 27 points (11G, 16A). The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rearguard led his team in goals among defensemen and ranked third in points. A native of Opole, POL, Szuber took part in one NHL game with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24. 

Szuber, 23, helped Munich win the DEL championship in 2022-23 and won silver with Germany  at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Szuber was selected in the sixth round (163rd overall) by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft.

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