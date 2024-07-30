Two-year contract for Justin Barron

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.3 million contract (2024-25 to 2025-26) with defenseman Justin Barron. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $1.15 million.

Barron skated in 48 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24, tallying seven goals and six assists. The right-handed defenseman also recorded 11 points (2G, 9A) in 32 games with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Since making his professional debut in 2020-21, Barron has recorded 12 goals and 18 assists in 94 NHL games with Montreal and the Colorado Avalanche. The Halifax, NS, native has also produced 51 points (15G, 36A) in 107 AHL games with the Rocket and Colorado Eagles.

Barron, 22, was selected by the Avalanche in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.