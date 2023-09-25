Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  

BROSSARD – Head coach Martin St-Louis and several players addressed the media ahead of tonight’s preseason tilt with the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.

Here’s what some of them had to say heading into the game:

Alex Newhook on playing with Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky:



I think it’s a great line. I’ve had a bit of fun playing with them so far in the scrimmages here. I think both guys bring a lot to the table. Both guys are big, can skate and play hard. I think that compliments my game as well. We could be a really fast-paced line, a line that can create offense and shut other teams down. So, it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to getting some game action with them.