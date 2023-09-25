News Feed

The Foundation's 50/50 raffles return for the 2023-24 season 

CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens make first roster moves at camp

Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

Training Camp | Quotes of the day 

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  

Players are excited to hit the ice for first preseason game of the 2023-24 campaign

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – Head coach Martin St-Louis and several players addressed the media ahead of tonight’s preseason tilt with the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.  

Here’s what some of them had to say heading into the game: 

Alex Newhook on playing with Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky:  
 
I think it’s a great line. I’ve had a bit of fun playing with them so far in the scrimmages here. I think both guys bring a lot to the table. Both guys are big, can skate and play hard. I think that compliments my game as well. We could be a really fast-paced line, a line that can create offense and shut other teams down. So, it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to getting some game action with them.

Newhook on playing with Slafkovsky and Anderson

David Reinbacher on making his debut with the Habs: 

I would say that you can’t describe this feeling. You have got to take it on yourself, put the jersey on and go out and then you can feel the feeling. It's hard to describe. You work all your life for it and then you can stand on the ice with NHL guys and compete against those guys. Of course, it’s just an exhibition game, but it feels unreal.

David Reinbacher on making his Canadiens debut

Xavier Simoneau on staying true to his style of play:

I tried to stay true to myself when we left for Buffalo and learn from older players, and so far, I am pleased with my performance at training camp. […] Honestly, I always knew that I was smaller than everyone else and wanted to prove that I can to play with bigger guys, too. It’s just about working hard, and I think I can bring some offense and energy to all aspects of the game.

Xavier Simoneau on his sources of inspiration

Joshua Roy on his second experience at Canadiens training camp: 

It’s less stressful. I remember the first time I played in a preseason game; it was stressful. We played against New Jersey. An NHL game is not like a game in junior hockey, so having gone through that, I think it will really help me tonight. […] I think [camp] has been going well and that’s giving me confidence. I’m always playing with good players. Tonight, I’m on a line with Owen Beck and Jesse Ylönen, so it’ll go well... I have everything I need to feel confident.

Joshua Roy on making a good impression vs. the Devils

St-Louis on his expectations for tonight’s game:  

I’ve been impressed with the compete level we’ve had against each other and some physicality, but it was all done in a controlled environment, safe environment. To me, how hard the guys were working, how much they were competing... They were still being physical, but they were being fair. Nobody got hurt. To me, that’s awesome. It shows the level of maturity they have, but now they’re going to go play and compete at another level because you’re playing against another team. To me, I want to see that, but I also want to see some of these things that we’ve been focusing on. I want to see how we can play the game together versus another team, because when we’re playing out here against each other, both teams are trying to do the same thing, right? We’re teaching the same thing to both groups, so... Now you get to do it against another team. Not that we are totally reinventing the game, but we’re going to do things differently than New Jersey does a little bit, and we’ll see how that works collectively.

Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference

The Canadiens and Devils will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET and tickets for the contest can be purchased here. On TV, full coverage will be available in French on RDS.