Three-year, entry-level contract for Florian Xhekaj

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Florian Xhekaj (2024-25 to 2026-27). Xhekaj also signed a professional tryout offer allowing him to join the Laval Rocket for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. He will meet the team in Cleveland.

Xhekaj, 19, posted 34-31–65 totals in 63 games with the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL this season, in addition to recording five points in six playoff games.

The 6-foot-4, 190 lb. left winger was selected in the fourth round (101st overall) by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Draft.