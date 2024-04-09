Three-year, entry-level contract for Florian Xhekaj

The 19-year-old forward will join the Laval Rocket for the rest of the season

cms-16x9-florian-xhekaj-EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Florian Xhekaj (2024-25 to 2026-27). Xhekaj also signed a professional tryout offer allowing him to join the Laval Rocket for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. He will meet the team in Cleveland.

Xhekaj, 19, posted 34-31–65 totals in 63 games with the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL this season, in addition to recording five points in six playoff games.

The 6-foot-4, 190 lb. left winger was selected in the fourth round (101st overall) by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Draft.

