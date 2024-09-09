Canadiens to debut new scoreboard at the Bell Centre

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens revealed Monday the technical specifications for their new scoreboard at the Bell Centre that will debut for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The board will be formally in use for the first time before the public in the team’s pair of “Prospect Showdown” games against the Toronto Maple Leafs next Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.

Built over the course of the summer upon a larger frame than what had previously housed the scoreboard installed in 2008 that was 29’ x 16’ on all four sides, the new board measures 41’ x 21’ along the length of the ice and 32’ x 21’ facing the ends – a total video surface of nearly 2,900 square feet. It features an ultra-high-definition image with 2.5 times the resolution of its predecessor and integrates rounded corners to allow for enhanced visuals that incorporate 360-degree video and forced perspective. Additionally, two angled screens measuring 21’ x 6’6” will be installed below the longer sides of the board to provide better viewing angles for fans in lower seats.