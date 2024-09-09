Canadiens to debut new scoreboard at the Bell Centre

Board will be showcased to public for first time at “Prospect Showdown” pair of games

20240905-chc-VMA_0037_1 1
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens revealed Monday the technical specifications for their new scoreboard at the Bell Centre that will debut for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The board will be formally in use for the first time before the public in the team’s pair of “Prospect Showdown” games against the Toronto Maple Leafs next Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.

Built over the course of the summer upon a larger frame than what had previously housed the scoreboard installed in 2008 that was 29’ x 16’ on all four sides, the new board measures 41’ x 21’ along the length of the ice and 32’ x 21’ facing the ends – a total video surface of nearly 2,900 square feet. It features an ultra-high-definition image with 2.5 times the resolution of its predecessor and integrates rounded corners to allow for enhanced visuals that incorporate 360-degree video and forced perspective. Additionally, two angled screens measuring 21’ x 6’6” will be installed below the longer sides of the board to provide better viewing angles for fans in lower seats.

01-20240905-chc-VMB_0008
02-20240905-chc-VMA_0024
03-20240905-chc-VMA_0042
04-20240905-chc-VMA_0002
05-20240905-chc-VMA_0037
06-20240905-chc-VMA_0016
/

First look at new Bell Centre scoreboard

The Bell Centre has a brand new central scoreboard for the 2024-25 season, featuring a total video surface of nearly 2,900 square feet, rounded corners to allow for enhanced visuals, and an ultra-high-definition image with 2.5 times the resolution of its predecessor.

Manufactured by Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, the new board weighs 30 tons (60,000 pounds, or the equivalent of 160,000 hockey pucks), more than double its predecessor. New rigging was required ahead of its installation to allow it to be raised and lowered for various event configurations.

“With this new central scoreboard, we look forward to officially unveiling what we anticipate being a breathtaking new addition to the game experience at the Bell Centre,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “With a streamlined design that allows for a host of new configurations of video, replays, statistics, and graphics, the board will provide a variety of ways to engage fans in a manner that enhances their viewing of the action.”

Those wishing to be among the first to experience the new scoreboard in person can attend the Prospect Showdown presented by IGA, in collaboration with Voisin. Tickets are available here.

Related Content

Prospect Showdown

First look at new Bell Centre scoreboard

News Feed

Canadiens announce 2024 Rookie Camp roster

Long Island Nets to play six home games at Place Bell during the 2024-25 NBA G League season

Caufield to wear No. 13 in honor of Johnny Gaudreau 

Five players to watch: Prospect Showdown

The 43rd Canadiens Blood Drive will take place on October 16

Canadiens mourn the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Celebrating NHL Goalie Week!

Slafkovsky cleans up at Hockey Slovakia gala

Suzuki, Asista Foundation deliver big at Heroes Golf Tournament

Canadiens' 2024 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday

Canadiens announce 2024-25 promotional nights

Laine ‘super excited’ for new opportunity in Montreal

Canadiens acquire Patrik Laine and a 2026 second-round pick

Canadiens back-to-school shopping guide

Newhook swings Fore! a good cause

Guhle’s belief in Canadiens sparks long-term commitment

Six-year contract extension for Kaiden Guhle

Barron, Xhekaj excited for future as part of Habs defensive brigade