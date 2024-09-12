Canadiens announce changes to hockey operations department

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens executive vice president, hockey operations Jeff Gorton announced on Thursday that the team has made numerous changes to the hockey operations department.

To start, Roger Grillo has been hired as coach consultant and will join Martin St-Louis’ staff.

Regarding the scouting team, Albie O’Connell has been promoted to Chief North American scout and Tommy Lehman has been promoted to Chief European scout. Additionally, Matt Ryan has been hired as Pro scout.

Lastly, Dale Lablans has been promoted to head of performance, Stéphane Gervais has been hired as strength and conditioning coach, and Mitch Freeburn will replace Gervais in Laval as the Rocket’s strength coach.