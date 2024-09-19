Team 1 vs. Team 2: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Round-robin style tournament to be held Thursday through Sunday in Brossard

BROSSARD – The on-ice portion of Canadiens Training Camp started on Thursday at the CN Sports Complex.

The 59 players invited to this year’s camp were divided into three teams, competing in a round-robin tournament format. Each game consists of two 30-minute periods with the championship game scheduled for Sunday.

Team 1 opened the competition with a 4-2 win over Team 2.

Team 1 goals

P1 [1]-0 Kapanen (Heineman)

P1 [2]-1 Kapanen

P1 [3]-2 F. Xhekaj

P2 [4]-2 Slafkovsky (Caufield)

Team 2 goals

P1 1-[1] Gignac (A. Xhekaj)

P2 2-[2] Trudeau (Beck)

Here's a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 1:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

51 Heineman

91 Kapanen

27 Barré-Boulet

88 Tuch

86 Kidney

60 Xhekaj

38 Novak

Defensemen

47 Struble

24 Mailloux

48 Hutson

52 Barron

36 Wotherspoon

Goalies

75 Dobes

95 Hughes

“You never know what’s going to happen through a season, but the more time we get to spend together, the better off it’ll be for all of us,” Nick Suzuki said of starting training camp on a line with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky.

“I’d like to try to keep the same line through the preseason,” he added.

Here’s a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 2:

Forwards

92 Laine

77 Dach

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

62 Beck

46 Mesar

76 Davidson

74 Gignac

57 Farrell

 

 

 38 Arseneau

Defensemen

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

84 Trudeau

85 Jacobs

54 Paquette

65 Sevigny 

Goalies

35 Montembeault

70 Cavallin

Team 3, led by Brendan Gallagher and Mike Matheson, skated earlier in the day and are scheduled to play against Team 2 on Friday at 11:15 a.m.

