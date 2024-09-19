Team 1 vs. Team 2: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

BROSSARD – The on-ice portion of Canadiens Training Camp started on Thursday at the CN Sports Complex.
The 59 players invited to this year’s camp were divided into three teams, competing in a round-robin tournament format. Each game consists of two 30-minute periods with the championship game scheduled for Sunday.
Team 1 opened the competition with a 4-2 win over Team 2.
Team 1 goals
P1 [1]-0 Kapanen (Heineman)
P1 [2]-1 Kapanen
P1 [3]-2 F. Xhekaj
P2 [4]-2 Slafkovsky (Caufield)
Team 2 goals
P1 1-[1] Gignac (A. Xhekaj)
P2 2-[2] Trudeau (Beck)
Here's a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 1: