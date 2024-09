MONTREAL – The Habs’ young stars wrapped up the Prospect Showdown with a 5-4 loss to the Leafs’ hopefuls at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

Regardless of the final score, the event – presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin – was a success with a pair of sellout crowds and a total of $365,000 raised for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and La Tablée des Chefs.