The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation celebrates 25 years of commitment to youth

MONTREAL – Since its creation on August 31, 2000, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation has supported hundreds of organizations dedicated to the health and well-being of vulnerable young people across Quebec. Over 25 years, it has invested $54.4 million in programs and community donations to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds aspire to a healthier and brighter future.

The Foundation is best known for the 15 refrigerated, outdoor Bleu Blanc Bouge rinks it has built in various regions of Quebec, an active legacy representing a $24-million investment in sports activities year-round. Since its inception, it estimates having reached more than 4 million vulnerable children through the roughly 1,000 organizations whose programs it has supported.

To mark this milestone, the Foundation has enlisted former Canadiens player David Savard and his wife, Valérie Lachance, to serve as spokespeople throughout the year-long celebration.

“We are proud to take on the role of spokespeople for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s 25th anniversary. Over the years, we’ve witnessed first-hand the Foundation’s actions and its impact in the community,” they explained. “As parents, we believe in the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle. The Foundation offers a tangible solution to help children in need access sports and recreation activities they would not otherwise have the opportunity to discover.”

Among the upcoming initiatives and announcements are the unveiling on December 2 of the community that will receive the 17th Bleu Blanc Bouge rink; a winter Bleu Blanc Bouge practice with the Canadiens; donations of summer sports equipment; a refreshed brand identity; and a redesign of the Foundation’s website.

For 25 years, the Foundation has been a vital philanthropic lever for the Montreal Canadiens. Guided by a dedicated and experienced board of directors, it built its credibility by implementing structured fundraising and partnership strategies that enabled it to support organizations helping sick, underprivileged, or special needs children.

In 2008, the Foundation shifted its mission toward promoting healthy lifestyle habits and physical activity, leading to the creation of its flagship project: the Bleu Blanc Bouge rinks. Launched during the Canadiens’ centennial celebrations, the program committed to building five rinks in five years across the Island of Montreal. The first rink was inaugurated in January 2009 in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. Ten additional rinks have since been built across Quebec, and a 16th facility, located in Sorel-Tracy, will welcome its first skaters at the end of fall 2026.

“When we created the Foundation, we wanted to ensure that, as an organization, we had the capacity to act meaningfully and effectively in support of our community. Twenty-five years later, we can proudly say: mission accomplished!” says Pierre Boivin, founder and Chair of the Board of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. “We have a unique foundation, one that has the great privilege of operating under the legendary Canadiens brand and with the support of the organization. Looking ahead, the opportunities for growth and generosity are limitless, and we will continue working to ensure that all children can experience the joy of playing sports and being active.”

Thanks to the vision and dedication of its pioneers, the support of its partners, employees and volunteers, and the many individuals who have contributed to its mission, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation now plays a significant role within both the Montreal and Quebec communities. It intends to continue its work concertedly and in close collaboration with the communities it serves, helping to increase physical activity levels among children in disadvantaged areas and reduce the negative effects of inactivity on their health, development, and well-being.

Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project—the Bleu Blanc Bouge program—which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 1,000 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active.

