Adam Engstrom loaned to the Laval Rocket

TAMPA – The Canadiens announced on Monday that defenseman Adam Engstrom has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The move comes following the team’s Game 7 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. The Swedish defenseman was recalled by Montreal on March 30 and appeared in four games since. In total, he has played 15 games this season with the Canadiens, registering an assist, a plus-2 d differential and an average TOI of 13:03.

Engstrom, 22, has played 45 games for the Rocket in 2025-26 and ranks first in points among Laval defensemen with 34 (10G, 24A).

The Canadiens’ AHL team is down 2-1 in their North Division Semifinal series against the Toronto Marlies in the Calder Cup Playoffs. They will look to even the series in their next game on May 5.