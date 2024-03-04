The 15th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on March 14

Major annual fundraising event supports the efforts of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation to promote a healthy lifestyle among youth from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec

By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 15th edition of its #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024, in partnership with rights holders 98,5 FM, RDS and TSN 690. Presented in collaboration with Bell, the event aims to support the Foundation’s efforts to promote a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec.

Fans can already support the cause by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com or by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a one-time, $10 donation. Those who donate $50 or more will automatically receive a souvenir photo as a thank you for their generosity. Additionally, Interac Corp. is proud to kickstart the fundraising by committing to match the first $10,000 in donations made by the public.

The funds raised during the 15th edition of RadioTéléDON will be used notably for the construction of the next ice rink of the Foundation’s flagship BLEU BLANC BOUGE program, this time in Quebec City. Work on a 15th outdoor refrigerated ice rink will begin this summer at Victoria Park, in the La Cité-Limoilou borough.

“While it is crucial to stay active throughout the year, opportunities for children to engage in winter sports and outdoor activities are becoming increasingly rare. The winter we have just experienced, combined with the intensification of climate change, further highlights the importance of investing in high-quality infrastructure, such as our BLEU BLANC BOUGE rinks,” said Geneviève Paquette, general manager of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation. “These outdoor refrigerated rinks not only extend the skating season but also ensure access to safe sports facilities, where youth can remain physically active in any season.”

Over the years, the RadioTéléDON alone has enabled the Foundation to redistribute over $1.8 million across the province to get youth from underprivileged backgrounds active. A record amount of $224,468 was raised during the last edition of this annual event, in March of 2023. Follow the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, or use the #oneGOALtoASSIST hashtag to learn more about the numerous organizations and programs supported.

HOW TO DONATE:

ONLINE oneGOALtoASSIST.com

BY TEXT MESSAGE Text “HABS” to 45678 to make a $10 donation

SPECIAL PROMOTION:

  • Donate $50 and receive an official photo of Samuel Montembeault
  • Donate $100 and receive the official photos of Juraj Slafkovsky and Samuel Montembeault
  • Donate $250 and receive a hand-signed photo of Cole Caufield, as well as the official photos of Juraj Slafkovsky and Samuel Montembeault

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in August 2000, the Foundation has invested over 45 million $ in the community with its BLEU BLANC BOUGE program and donations to more than 900 charitable endeavours working for the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program – which consists of building and then activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.

