The 15th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on March 14

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will host the 15th edition of its #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024, in partnership with rights holders 98,5 FM, RDS and TSN 690. Presented in collaboration with Bell, the event aims to support the Foundation’s efforts to promote a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec.

Fans can already support the cause by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com or by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a one-time, $10 donation. Those who donate $50 or more will automatically receive a souvenir photo as a thank you for their generosity. Additionally, Interac Corp. is proud to kickstart the fundraising by committing to match the first $10,000 in donations made by the public.

The funds raised during the 15th edition of RadioTéléDON will be used notably for the construction of the next ice rink of the Foundation’s flagship BLEU BLANC BOUGE program, this time in Quebec City. Work on a 15th outdoor refrigerated ice rink will begin this summer at Victoria Park, in the La Cité-Limoilou borough.

“While it is crucial to stay active throughout the year, opportunities for children to engage in winter sports and outdoor activities are becoming increasingly rare. The winter we have just experienced, combined with the intensification of climate change, further highlights the importance of investing in high-quality infrastructure, such as our BLEU BLANC BOUGE rinks,” said Geneviève Paquette, general manager of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation. “These outdoor refrigerated rinks not only extend the skating season but also ensure access to safe sports facilities, where youth can remain physically active in any season.”

Over the years, the RadioTéléDON alone has enabled the Foundation to redistribute over $1.8 million across the province to get youth from underprivileged backgrounds active. A record amount of $224,468 was raised during the last edition of this annual event, in March of 2023. Follow the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, or use the #oneGOALtoASSIST hashtag to learn more about the numerous organizations and programs supported.