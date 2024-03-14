The 15th edition of the RadioTéléDON to be held today

MONTREAL – The 15th edition of the #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON benefitting the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation will be held today, Thursday, March 14. This important fundraising event, which has helped raise more than $1.8 million since its very first edition, will be broadcast live from the Bell Centre on RDS, 98.5 FM and TSN 690.

Throughout the day, the team’s broadcast partners will appeal to the generosity of their listeners by inviting them to make a pledge to support the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation in its important mission to encourage a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec. All three of their programming will feature interviews and reports on various organizations and programs supported by the Foundation, allowing the public to learn more about its actions.

Fans can already show their support for the cause by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com or by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a $10 donation. From 4:30 p.m. until the end of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins, Canadiens Alumni, spouses of current players, as well as sports and cultural personalities will collect donations from the public over the phone. Supporters who donate $50 or more will automatically receive a souvenir photo of Samuel Montembeault, Juraj Slafkovsky or Cole Caufield as a thank you.

---

HOW TO DONATE:

ONLINE oneGOALtoASSIST.com

BY PHONE 1-888-925-2133

BY TEXT MESSAGE Text “HABS” to 45678 to make a $10 donation

---

SPECIAL PROMOTION:

Donate $50 and receive an official photo of Samuel Montembeault

Donate $100 and receive official photos of Juraj Slafkovsky and Samuel Montembeault

Donate $250 and receive a hand-signed photo of Cole Caufield, as well as official photos of Juraj Slafkovsky and Samuel Montembeault

Other ways to contribute

As part of the telethon, the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation will also hold a special 50/50 raffle, available online at 5050.canadiens.com. Today only, fans can purchase a brand-new extra value bundle of 300 tickets for just $100, thereby increasing their chances of winning the jackpot, while also doubling their impact on disadvantaged youth. The winning number will be drawn at the end of tonight’s game.

Throughout the week, the Foundation will be hosting a special online auction featuring an autographed Jean Béliveau jersey and a goalie glove signed by Carey Price. Collectors have until Saturday, March 16 at 9:00 p.m. to place their bids at canadiens.com/auction.

Thanks to Tricolore Sports, fans currently have the opportunity to get their hands on mystery sticks used by Canadiens players during the 2023-24 season. To bolster the RadioTéléDON's efforts, 25% of the profits from the sale of these sticks will be donated to the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation. Supporters of the cause can also purchase limited-edition Foundation merch items designed by local artist Benoit Tardif, available exclusively at Tricolore Sports.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in August 2000, the Foundation has invested over 45 million $ in the community with its BLEU BLANC BOUGE program and donations to more than 900 charitable endeavors working for the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program – which consists of building and then activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.