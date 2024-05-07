Draft Lottery: Canadiens to pick fifth in Vegas

MONTREAL – The wait is over, and the lottery balls have been drawn: the Canadiens will pick fifth overall at the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas.

The NHL held its annual Draft Lottery at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, NJ on Tuesday night to determine selection order for the Draft, which takes place at Sphere on June 28 and 29.

The Habs went into the Lottery with an 8.5% chance of picking first overall, which represented the fifth-best odds of nabbing the top selection for 2024.

Rounding out the top-5 are (from fourth to first): Columbus, Anaheim, Chicago, Anaheim.

The Canadiens have picked fifth overall seven times in their history. They picked fifth last year, taking defenseman David Reinbacher from Kloten in Switzerland’s National League.

Before Reinbacher, Montreal selected Habs legend Carey Price at No. 5 back in 2005. Other players selected by the Canadiens at fifth overall were Petr Svoboda (1984), Cam Connor (1974), Ray Martyniuk (1970), Phil Myre (1966), and Pierre Bouchard (1965).

