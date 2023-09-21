News Feed

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Day 2 action from training camp continues in Brossard

Scrimmage C and D
BROSSARD - Following this morning's scrimmage between teams A and B, teams C and D took the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.

Here are the lines for Team C:

Forwards

49 Harvey-Pinard

62 Beck

11 Gallagher

57 Farrell

86 Kidney

56 Ylönen

89 Guindon

53 Mysak

85 Parker-Jones

96 Xhekaj

Defensemen

21 Guhle

64 Reinbacher

59 Norlinder

26 Kovacevic

 93 Tourigny

Goalies

95 Mann

98 Emond

90 Spunar

Defensemen Kaiden Guhle, David Reinbacher, Mattias Norlinder, Johnathan Kovacevic and Miguel Tourigny were the rearguards for Team C.

Here are the lines and defense pairings for Team D:

Forwards

20 Slafkovsky

15 Newhook

17 Anderson

48 Mesar

71 Evans

40 Armia

38 Novak

45 Yaremko

63 McKay

 67 Dufort

 

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Defensemen Mike Matheson, Logan Mailloux, Tobie Bisson, Gustav Lindstrom, and Stanislav Demin were on the blue line for Team D.