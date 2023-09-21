Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

BROSSARD - Following this morning's scrimmage between teams A and B, teams C and D took the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.
Here are the lines for Team C:
Day 2 action from training camp continues in Brossard
BROSSARD - Following this morning's scrimmage between teams A and B, teams C and D took the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.
Here are the lines for Team C:
Forwards
49 Harvey-Pinard
62 Beck
11 Gallagher
57 Farrell
86 Kidney
56 Ylönen
89 Guindon
53 Mysak
85 Parker-Jones
96 Xhekaj
Defensemen
21 Guhle
64 Reinbacher
59 Norlinder
26 Kovacevic
93 Tourigny
Goalies
95 Mann
98 Emond
90 Spunar
Defensemen Kaiden Guhle, David Reinbacher, Mattias Norlinder, Johnathan Kovacevic and Miguel Tourigny were the rearguards for Team C.
Here are the lines and defense pairings for Team D:
Forwards
20 Slafkovsky
15 Newhook
17 Anderson
48 Mesar
71 Evans
40 Armia
38 Novak
45 Yaremko
63 McKay
67 Dufort
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Defensemen Mike Matheson, Logan Mailloux, Tobie Bisson, Gustav Lindstrom, and Stanislav Demin were on the blue line for Team D.