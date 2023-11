MONTREAL – They made it interesting in the third, but the Canadiens couldn’t recover from a four-goal deficit in the first period and lost 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Nick Suzuki scored his first power play goal of the season, Michael Pezzetta and Christian Dvork each scored their first goals of 2023-24, Sean Monahan extended his point streak to six games, and Cole Caufield picked up his team-leading eighth assist of the campaign.

Roster