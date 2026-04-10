TBL@MTL: Game Recap

Caufield scores his 50th as Habs defeat Lightning to leapfrog Tampa in the standings

20260409_TBLMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – It was a historic night at the Bell Centre, as Cole Caufield scored his 50th goal of the season to help the Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night. 

Caufield, who received a raucous reaction from the crowd in celebration of the feat, has joined an elite group of just seven players to ever hit the milestone in Canadiens history. The 25-year-old now trails Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon by just one goal in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal-scorer, although the Avalanche are in action tonight. 

Juraj Slafkovsky reached a milestone of his own, scoring the game-winner with just 64 seconds left to attain the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. 

Meanwhile, captain Nick Suzuki earned two assists on the night and is now just two points shy of the 100-point plateau this season. 

With the win, the Habs leapfrogged the Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division with 104 points. 

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 06:30 0-[1] Caufield (Suzuki, Slafkovsky)

Cole Caufield with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

P3 18:56 1-[2] Slafkovsky (Suzuki)

TBL@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay goal

P3 18:09 [1]-1 Raddysh (Kucherov, Goncalves)

What's next

The Canadiens play their final home game of the regular season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Fan Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets, click here.

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