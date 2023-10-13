News Feed

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

For her

The Canadiens’ spouses collaborated to support women who are victims of domestic violence and their children

MONTREAL – The Canadiens’ significant others are showing their support for women who are victims of domestic violence and their children by raising funds for Carrefour pour Elle, a women’s support center and shelter.

**BID: Canadiens items**

Carrefour pour Elle, a first-of-its-kind institution in Quebec, opened its doors in 1975 and each year helps an average of 90 women who are victims of abuse and 115 children, who reside on-site while benefitting from weekly support groups.

The Habs’ girlfriends and wives assembled an assortment of Canadiens memorabilia to donate to an auction for the Carrefour pour Elle Foundation, running from Oct. 12-19. The total amount raised will be announced at a cocktail reception.

Canadiens players, Geoff and Kate Molson, and the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation rallied in support of the cause, offering signed sticks, official jerseys, tickets to games and even a postgame meet-and-greet with David Savard and Nick Suzuki.

A share of the funds will go towards the renovation of rooms at the shelter. Collectively, the Canadiens’ spouses will take on the project throughout the hockey season, refurbishing the building to offer a more comfortable stay for the women and their children.

“Once the silent auction is finished and our search for sponsors is complete, we’ll work in groups: some will go to the store to shop for decorations, while others will paint the rooms,” explained Brendan Gallagher’s fiancé, Emma. “We want to respond to specific needs, like changing the beds and creating a more welcoming and comforting environment for the families and their well-being.”

The shelter is open 24/7, and anyone is welcome – with or without children. Nine rooms are available, including seven that can accommodate families, and the indoor and outdoor common areas are designed to allow for autonomy and a seamless transition to everyday activities. The center is managed exclusively by women; counselors, employees and volunteers ensure the well-being of residents daily. An awareness and education program has also been established in schools to promote the prevention of violence.

To view the auction items and to bid, click here.

For more information or to donate to the Carrefour pour Elle Foundation, click here.