MONTREAL – The Canadiens’ significant others are showing their support for women who are victims of domestic violence and their children by raising funds for Carrefour pour Elle, a women’s support center and shelter.

Carrefour pour Elle, a first-of-its-kind institution in Quebec, opened its doors in 1975 and each year helps an average of 90 women who are victims of abuse and 115 children, who reside on-site while benefitting from weekly support groups.

The Habs’ girlfriends and wives assembled an assortment of Canadiens memorabilia to donate to an auction for the Carrefour pour Elle Foundation, running from Oct. 12-19. The total amount raised will be announced at a cocktail reception.

Canadiens players, Geoff and Kate Molson, and the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation rallied in support of the cause, offering signed sticks, official jerseys, tickets to games and even a postgame meet-and-greet with David Savard and Nick Suzuki.