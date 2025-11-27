Samuel Blais claimed off waivers

LAS VEGAS – The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they’ve claimed forward Samuel Blais off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He will join the Club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Blais, 29, had signed a one-year contract with Montreal on the opening day of free agency, but was claimed off waivers by Toronto on October 6. He played eight games for the Leafs, recording three points (1G, 2A).

A native of Montmagny, QC, Blais played 51 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2024-25, tallying 40 points (14G, 26A) and served 44 penalty minutes. He also registered six goals and 13 assists in 23 playoff contests to help the Canucks win the AHL’s Calder Cup.

In 265 NHL games with the Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, Blais recorded 74 points (28G, 46A) and spent 126 minutes in the penalty box. Blais was selected in the sixth round (176th overall) by the Blues at the 2014 NHL Draft.