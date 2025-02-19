Reinbacher loaned to Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that defenseman David Reinbacher was loaned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Following an injury sustained on September 28 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 20-year-old rearguard underwent surgery on his left knee and has been sidelined since.

Reinbacher began practicing with his teammates on January 27 and has yet to play a game with the Canadiens.

The 2023 fifth-overall pick has played 11 games with the Rocket in 2023-24, collecting five points (2G, 3A) and plus-6 differential.