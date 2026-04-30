New episode of Canadiens Embedded to be released April 30

Canadiens Embedded delivers the best behind-the-scenes access through the club’s embedded cameras. The clip style web series brings fans onto the tarmac, inside the dressing room, and into rival NHL arenas for an inside look at game days on the road. Each episode features standout moments, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage from off days and team events.

MONTREAL – Go behind the scenes with the Habs during their late-November trip to Utah, Nevada, and Colorado featuring a dose of brotherly love, turkey talk, rookie laps, and more.

Episode 2 of the latest season of Canadiens Embedded, the team’s behind-the-scenes, clip-based web series presented by Air Canada will debut on the team’s official YouTube channel with a live premiere on Thursday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET, giving fans a chance to tune in and join the live chat throughout the 23-minute episode. The episode will also be available to stream on demand immediately following the premiere, on YouTube and canadiens.com.

Subscribe to the official Montreal Canadiens YouTube channel to catch every episode, get exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and stay connected with your favorite team all season long.