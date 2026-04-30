New episode of Canadiens Embedded to be released April 30

Follow the team through the US Thanksgiving trip to Utah, Las Vegas and Colorado in the second episode of the season

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

Canadiens Embedded delivers the best behind-the-scenes access through the club’s embedded cameras. The clip style web series brings fans onto the tarmac, inside the dressing room, and into rival NHL arenas for an inside look at game days on the road. Each episode features standout moments, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage from off days and team events.

MONTREAL – Go behind the scenes with the Habs during their late-November trip to Utah, Nevada, and Colorado featuring a dose of brotherly love, turkey talk, rookie laps, and more.

Episode 2 of the latest season of Canadiens Embedded, the team’s behind-the-scenes, clip-based web series presented by Air Canada will debut on the team’s official YouTube channel with a live premiere on Thursday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET, giving fans a chance to tune in and join the live chat throughout the 23-minute episode. The episode will also be available to stream on demand immediately following the premiere, on YouTube and canadiens.com.

Subscribe to the official Montreal Canadiens YouTube channel to catch every episode, get exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and stay connected with your favorite team all season long.

Ahead of the Episode 2 launch, here are a few key storylines to look out for when the episode drops on Thursday:

A Family Affair

Florian Xhekaj gets the call to join his older brother with the Big Club and pair fly their parents out for Flo's NHL debut. Later, follow the “Bash Brothers” during a stroll around Salt Lake City ahead of practice, which includes a mic’d up – and very chatty – Arber, who isn’t shy to let chirps fly while equipped with a hot mic.

Turkey Time

Wisconsin native Cole Caufield takes a break from watching the Packers drub the rival Vikings on Thanksgiving Thursday to check in with the extended Caufield clan back home via FaceTime. The 25-year-old forward shares some family traditions and which of his grandmother’s holiday dishes he’s most thankful for.

Two Big Deals

A pair of Habs put pen to paper this week, with Alexandre Texier signing a one-year deal on November 23 before going on to pick up his first point as a Hab in Vegas, and veteran blue-liner Mike Matheson gets locked up long term during the trip, inking a five-year contract to keep him in bleu-blanc-rouge for the next half-decade.

The final two episodes of Season 2 will be released later this spring. To watch previous episodes, click here.

To subscribe to the Canadiens on YouTube, click here.

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