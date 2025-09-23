PIT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Canadiens edge Penguins in preseason opener

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Oliver Kapanen and Jacob Fowler shined in the shootout to lift the Canadiens to a 2-1 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in their preseason opener at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Owen Beck drew Montreal even early in the third period, and the deadlock held throughout regulation. In the shootout, Kapanen and Sean Farrell converted for the Habs, while Fowler turned aside four of five Penguins attempts to secure the win.

Fowler stopped all 13 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, while Samuel Montembeault redirected 20 of the 21 he saw in 30:05 of action on Monday.

Roster

Montreal goal

P3 02:36 [1]-1 Beck (Mesar, Davidson)

PIT@MTL: Beck scores goal against Sergey Murashov

Pittsburgh goal

P1 10:26 [1]-0 Brotz (Puustinen, Brunicke) - PPG

Shootout

Tristan Broz was the lone goalscorer for the Pens.

Farrell and Kapanen capitalized for the home side. Ivan Demidov, Patrik Laine and Filip Mesar were stopped.

What’s next

The Canadiens are back at it on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

