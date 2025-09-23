PIT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

MONTREAL – Oliver Kapanen and Jacob Fowler shined in the shootout to lift the Canadiens to a 2-1 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in their preseason opener at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Owen Beck drew Montreal even early in the third period, and the deadlock held throughout regulation. In the shootout, Kapanen and Sean Farrell converted for the Habs, while Fowler turned aside four of five Penguins attempts to secure the win.

Fowler stopped all 13 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, while Samuel Montembeault redirected 20 of the 21 he saw in 30:05 of action on Monday.