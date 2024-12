MONTREAL – The Canadiens were dealt a 9-2 loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to eight games on a frustrating night in Montreal.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

The Canadiens announced in the lead up to puck drop that defenseman David Savard would not play. He is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Jayden Struble filled in on the blue line.