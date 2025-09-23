PHI@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s 50/50 raffles return for the 2025-26 season! Through the entire preseason schedule, take advantage of the Season-Opening Mega Raffle. Rather than awarding a cash prize during each preseason game, all ticket sales from the preseason—from both home and away games—will be combined into one cumulative jackpot. The Mega Raffle has a guaranteed minimum jackpot of $250,000, guaranteeing a cash prize of at least $125,000 for the winner. The draw will take place at the end of the Canadiens’ home opener against the Seattle Kraken on October 14.

Tickets are now available online at 5050.canadiens.com. Participants must be aged 18 years or older and physically located in the province of Quebec at the time of purchase.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Owen Beck evened the score in the third period, and the Canadiens went on to win 2-1 in a shootout against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. Oliver Kapanen scored the game-winner in the shootout. The Canadiens have five preseason games remaining, including three on home ice. Their opponents include Philadelphia, Toronto (2), and Ottawa (2).

Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their exhibition calendar with a 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY on Sunday. Including tonight’s game, Philadelphia will play six more preseason contests, half of which are on the road, against New York (Islanders), Montreal, Washington, Boston (2), and New Jersey.

LINEUP NEWS

The Habs will hold a morning skate at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard ahead of Tuesday’s game. Head coach Martin St-Louis and a handful of players will address the media following the on-ice session. Hear what they have to say by subscribing to or following the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL).