PHI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield will celebrate his 300th career game as the Canadiens aim for their fourth consecutive win when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

Tuesday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TSN2 & RDS
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Due to a strike by STM staff, there will be no metro and bus service between 5:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. today, so please plan your commute accordingly. For more information, clickhere.

TEAM COMPARISONS

This past Saturday, Montreal became the first team in NHL history to record five overtime wins through a team’s first 12 games. The Canadiens’ clutch gene is impressive, no doubt –– but when those wins come from either late-game heroics or blown leads, the stat tells a more complicated story. Still, at 9-3-0, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Now, with the calendar flipped to November, Martin St-Louis’ troops –– whose power play has been clicking at a League-best 55.6% since Ivan Demidov joined the top unit on October 23 –– will look to continue building on what’s been a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Over in Philadelphia, a new era is taking shape. The Flyers, who finished with an Eastern Conference-worst 33-39-10 record last year, are off to a 6-5-1 through start in 2025-26 under new head coach Rick Tocchet. Offseason addition Trevor Zegras has provided a spark, leading the team with 13 points in 12 games. Between the pipes, Dan Vladar has been equally impressive, boasting a 2.11 goals-against average and .924 save percentage –– key numbers behind the NHL’s top-ranked penalty kill.

The Canadiens won the season series 2-1 last season and will look to open this year’s three-game set on the right note Tuesday night.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 4 vs. PHI:

Dec. 16 vs. PHI:

Apr. 14 @ PHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Let it be Caufield for the Canadiens, as the Montreal sniper hits the 300-game plateau. Milestone or not, there’s plenty of reason to keep an eye on No. 13 these days, as he’s tied for the NHL lead with 10 goals this season.

On the other side, it’s a familiar face: Caufield’s former roommate, Christian Dvorak. Now in his first season with the Flyers, the ex-Hab has collected six points through 12 games.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLYERS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flyers match up by the numbers:

Flyers
📈
Canadiens
6-5-1
RECORD
9-3-0
2.75
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.67
2.58
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3
18.92%
POWER PLAY
28.57%
90.48%
PENALTY KILL
76.92%
Tippett (5)
GOALS
Caufield (10)
Zegras (9)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (16)
Zegras (13)
POINTS
Suzuki (18)
Foerster (5)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (9)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X  (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

