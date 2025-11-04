Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 4

MONTREAL – Prior to Tuesday’s contest against the Flyers, many Habs laced their skates for an optional skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

In total, 13 players hit the ice.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
76 Bolduc
53 Dobson
75 Dobes
13 Caufield
48 Hutson
35 Montembeault
93 Demidov
47 Struble
71 Evans
72 Xhekaj
91 Kapanen
20 Slafkovsky
90 Veleno

Samuel Montembeault will be between the pipes against Philly.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For those heading to the Bell Centre, there will be no metro and bus service between 5:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., so please plan your commute accordingly. For more information about the ongoing STM strike, click here. For tickets to the game, click here.

