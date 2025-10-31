Important STM strike info for November

MONTREAL – Due to a strike by STM maintenance staff, commutes to Canadiens home games in November will be affected by metro and bus service shutdowns. Fans attending games should plan their arrival and departure accordingly.
There will be no metro and bus service on Saturday, November 1.
Alternate transportation options to the Bell Centre are available:
- Nearby parking: Several additional parking lots operate near the Bell Centre, see the map below to view the available options.
- exo train: With Lucien-L’Allier station adjacent to the Bell Centre and Central Station just a few minutes’ walk away, the train is a simple and convenient option.
- REM: The terminal at Central Station is within walking distance of the Bell Centre.
- Taxis and ridesharing services: The recommended pickup and drop-off point is located at the corner of Saint-Antoine West and Sainte-Cecile, just south of the Bell Centre. Service agents and signage will be in place during the event.
- BIXI: Several stations are located near the arena. BIXI users with seasonal memberships are reminded that these memberships run until Nov. 15. Winter BIXI service commences on Nov. 16 with a reduced station offering.