PHI@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens once again put their resiliency on full display Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, erasing a 3-0 deficit before ultimately falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Less than eight minutes into the contest, Montreal found themselves in a deep hole, conceding an early field goal –– but they rallied back in the second. Kirby Dach (2), Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov netted four goals in 12:45 for the Habs, who carried a 4-3 lead into the final frame.

That’s when the Flyers levelled the game at 4-4, before ultimately winning in a shootout.

Samuel Montembeault made 38 saves in what was undoubtedly his best performance of the season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster