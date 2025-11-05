PHI@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens spirited comeback effort falls short in shootout loss to Flyers

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens once again put their resiliency on full display Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, erasing a 3-0 deficit before ultimately falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Less than eight minutes into the contest, Montreal found themselves in a deep hole, conceding an early field goal –– but they rallied back in the second. Kirby Dach (2), Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov netted four goals in 12:45 for the Habs, who carried a 4-3 lead into the final frame.

That’s when the Flyers levelled the game at 4-4, before ultimately winning in a shootout.

Samuel Montembeault made 38 saves in what was undoubtedly his best performance of the season.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 03:12 3-[1] Dach (Dobson, Gallagher)

Kirby Dach with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

P2 04:15 3-[2] Suzuki (Demidov, Caufield) – PPG

PHI@MTL: Suzuki scores PPG against Dan Vladar

P2 13:28 3-[3] Dach (Hutson, Struble)

PHI@MTL: Dach scores goal against Dan Vladar

P2 15:57 3-[4] Demidov (Slafkovsky, Hutson) – PPG

PHI@MTL: Demidov scores PPG against Dan Vladar

Philadelphia goals

P1 01:56 [1]-0 Brink (Sanheim, York)

P1 07:07 [2]-0 York (Zegras, Konecny) – PPG

P1 07:50 [3]-0 Brink (Cates, Zegras) – PPG

P3 10:51 [4]-4 Grebenkin (Konecny, Drysdale)

Shootout

Philadelphia’s Trevor Zegras was the lone goalscorer in the skills competition.

What’s next

The Canadiens visit an Eastern Conference juggernaut, the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Thursday. Puck drop is set for just after 7:00 p.m. ET.

