Two-year contract extension for Alexandre Texier 

WASHINGTON – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Alexandre Texier (2026-27 to 2027-28) which carries an average annual value of $2.5 million.

Texier has appeared in 25 games with the Canadiens this season, registering seven goals and nine assists. Before joining Montreal as a free agent on November 23, the Saint-Martin-d’Hères, FR native recorded one assist in eight games with the St. Louis Blues this season. Texier tallied his first career NHL hat trick on January 8 at the Bell Centre against the Florida Panthers.

Since making his debut in 2018-19, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward has recorded 107 points (47G, 60A) and 102 penalty minutes in 265 career NHL games.

Texier has appeared in 21 playoff contests with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Blues, amassing two goals and six assists. The left-handed forward also represented France in various international competitions, including five IIHF World Championships where he has played a total of 32 games and recorded 15 points (4G, 11A). Texier will also represent France at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Texier was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (45th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft.