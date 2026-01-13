MTL@WSH: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens will look to even their season record against Washington after the latter took the first contest by a score of 8-4 earlier this season. The month of January has looked different for both clubs so far, as the Habs have captured five wins in seven outings, while the Caps are looking for more consistency in the win column following four losses in six games.

After a four-game homestand, the Canadiens are back on the road for three contests and will look to build on their success in away arenas as they hold a 13-4-5 record. Meanwhile, the Capitals are 13-8-3 at home, where they will be for the next three games.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 20 vs. WSH: 8-4 WSH

Jan. 13 @ WSH:

Feb. 28 vs. WSH:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Ivan Demidov continues to cement himself as a top rookie in the NHL. Following a three-point performance in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the 20-year-old forward totals 39 points (10G, 29A) through 46 games and continues to lead all rookies in points and assists.

On the other end of the ice, Alex Ovechkin is riding a four-game point streak (5G, 1A). He scored his 33rd NHL hat trick when the Habs and Caps met the first time this season. In 46 games, the veteran forward has registered 40 points (20G, 20A).

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CAPS

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: