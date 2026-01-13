MTL@WSH: What you need to know

WASHINGTON – The Canadiens begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Second meeting between the Habs and Caps this season
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens will look to even their season record against Washington after the latter took the first contest by a score of 8-4 earlier this season. The month of January has looked different for both clubs so far, as the Habs have captured five wins in seven outings, while the Caps are looking for more consistency in the win column following four losses in six games.
After a four-game homestand, the Canadiens are back on the road for three contests and will look to build on their success in away arenas as they hold a 13-4-5 record. Meanwhile, the Capitals are 13-8-3 at home, where they will be for the next three games.
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 20 vs. WSH: 8-4 WSH
Jan. 13 @ WSH:
Feb. 28 vs. WSH:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Ivan Demidov continues to cement himself as a top rookie in the NHL. Following a three-point performance in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the 20-year-old forward totals 39 points (10G, 29A) through 46 games and continues to lead all rookies in points and assists.
On the other end of the ice, Alex Ovechkin is riding a four-game point streak (5G, 1A). He scored his 33rd NHL hat trick when the Habs and Caps met the first time this season. In 46 games, the veteran forward has registered 40 points (20G, 20A).
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CAPS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Tuesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
