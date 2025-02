BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Monday that forward Owen Beck has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a standout year in his first season as a professional, ranking second on the Habs’ minor-league affiliate with 32 points (13G, 19A) in 47 games.

Beck, a second-round pick (33rd overall) in 2022, has played six games with Montreal this year.