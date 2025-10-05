OTT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Habs drop final exhibition game

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens wrapped up their preseason schedule with a 3-1 loss against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P3 15:36 2-[1] Caufield (Slafkovsky, Suzuki)

Ottawa goals

P1 09:15 [1]-0 Pinto (Sanderson, Kaliyev)

P2 08:22 [2]-0 Perron (Jenson, Chabot)

P3 19:16 [3]-1 Eller (Zetterlund, Zub) - EN

What’s next

The Canadiens will start the 2025-26 season with a three-game road trip starting in Toronto on Wednesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. Following stops in Detroit and Chicago, the team will play its first home game on October 14 against the Seattle Kraken. For tickets, click here.

