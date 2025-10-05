OTT@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

MONTREAL – The Canadiens wrapped up their preseason schedule with a 3-1 loss against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Roster
Habs drop final exhibition game
Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.
Montreal goals
P3 15:36 2-[1] Caufield (Slafkovsky, Suzuki)
Ottawa goals
P1 09:15 [1]-0 Pinto (Sanderson, Kaliyev)
P2 08:22 [2]-0 Perron (Jenson, Chabot)
P3 19:16 [3]-1 Eller (Zetterlund, Zub) - EN
What’s next
The Canadiens will start the 2025-26 season with a three-game road trip starting in Toronto on Wednesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. Following stops in Detroit and Chicago, the team will play its first home game on October 14 against the Seattle Kraken. For tickets, click here.