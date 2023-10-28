WPG@MTL: What you need to know

News Feed

20231028 - Skip Preview - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Get your spook on! It’s Halloween at the Bell Centre, presented by Haribo, and the Canadiens (4-2-1) are set to host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-0) on Saturday.

TICKETS: Jets @ Canadiens 🎟️

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Captain Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield registered a goal and a pair of assists each as the Canadiens came from behind to down the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Mike Matheson (1G, 1A) and Sean Monahan (1G) also found the back of the net, while goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 33 saves. The team will wrap up a three-game homestand tonight before hitting the road for a trio of games against the Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues next week.

Recap: Blue Jackets at Canadiens 10.26.23

2. On top of having Saturday night hockey on home ice, it's also Halloween at the Bell Centre presented by Haribo! Be sure to put on your best costume and enjoy many activities throughout the evening, including a Halloween-themed bouncy house and trick-or-treating at Canadiens Plaza prior to the game.

3. In preparation for their contest against the Jets, the Habs practiced on Friday at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard. Head coach Martin St-Louis will hold an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight’s game. Any updates or changes to the lineup will be known following the on-ice session. Fans can tune in to media ops on the Canadiens’ official accounts on YouTube, X, and Facebook.

4. Montreal’s opponents are coming off a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. With head coach Rick Bowness on a leave of absence after his wife suffered a seizure on Oct. 22, Winnipeg has been led by associate coach Scott Arniel in the meantime. The Central Division team will be looking to improve on their first-round playoff exit in 2022-23 and were quite busy during the offseason. Of note, they bid farewell to Blake Wheeler, Pierre-Luc Dubois and David Rittich and welcomed Gabriel Vilardi – currently on injured reserve as of Oct. 19 after suffering an MCL sprain – Alex Iafallo, and Rasmus Kupari, as well as Stanley Cup champion Laurent Brossoit. The latter, who was a member of the Jets from 2018 to 2021, will share the net with Connor Hellebuyck, who, along with Mark Scheifele, inked a seven-year extension with Winnipeg back in October. Fans can also keep an eye out for Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. For those who can’t make it in person, the game will be broadcast on Citytv and TVA Sports on television, and on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm on the radio.