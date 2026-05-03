Hydro-Québec changes logo at headquarters in support of the Canadiens

The modified logo will be visible until the end of the Habs-Lightning series

FORGE 2
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – To mark Game 7 of the Canadiens-Lightning series, Hydro-Québec modified the logo on its headquarters in Montreal to show support for the Habs this weekend.

Earlier this week, the Hydro-Québec published a video on social media showing the corporation erasing the lightning bold from its logo in a not-so-subtle reference to the Canadiens' opponents from Tampa. The organization even went so far as to updating its profile photo on Instagram and TikTok.

In response, the Canadiens collaborated with Hydro-Québec to add a new dimension to the concept by modifying the logo which adorns its headquarters, just in time for the final game of the first round of the 2026 Playoffs. The new logo will be visible on Saturday starting at sunset.

Hydro-Québec modifies its headquarters logo in support of the Habs

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