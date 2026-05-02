TBL@MTL: Game recap | Game 6

Habs fall to Bolts in overtime and will head to Tampa for Game 7 on Sunday 

20260501_TBLMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 1-0 decision in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 at the Bell Centre on Friday night. 

In keeping with the rest of the series, the matchup was tight from beginning to end. The game featured a flurry of scoring chances, but both goaltenders put on strong performances. Jakub Dobes was impressive in the loss, turning aside 29 of 30 Lightning shots he faced. 

Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson each logged big minutes on the backend, recording 30:44 and 28:47 of ice time, respectively. 

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Tampa Bay goal

OT1 09:03 [1]-0 Goncalves (James, Hagel) 

What’s next

The series will need a Game 7 to determine the winner. The Canadiens get back to action against the Bolts on Sunday, May 3 for the final matchup.

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