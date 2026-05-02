TBL@MTL: Game recap | Game 6

MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 1-0 decision in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 at the Bell Centre on Friday night.

In keeping with the rest of the series, the matchup was tight from beginning to end. The game featured a flurry of scoring chances, but both goaltenders put on strong performances. Jakub Dobes was impressive in the loss, turning aside 29 of 30 Lightning shots he faced.

Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson each logged big minutes on the backend, recording 30:44 and 28:47 of ice time, respectively.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster