Game 7 Watch Party – Bell Centre edition to take place on Sunday night

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will be opening the home of the Habs for a special Game 7 viewing party on Sunday night.

The Habs are heading back to Tampa, but the Bell Centre will be rocking just as hard as Benchmark International Arena on Sunday as the team looks to pack the building for the biggest postseason viewing party in town on the arena’s central scoreboard. Tickets for the Round 1 Watch Party – Bell Centre edition – which will cost $12 for any seat in the house – will go on sale on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET, with all ticket profits going to support the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Association.

**TICKETS: WATCH PARTY – BELL CENTRE EDITION**

As fans rally behind the 2025-26 Habs in their pursuit of a 25th Stanley Cup, the team will use Sunday’s Watch Party – Bell Centre edition as a way to give back to the group that helped the franchise win the team’s first 24.

Doors will open an hour and a half prior to game time and the entire TVA Sports French feed will be played in its entirety. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive an official 2026 Canadiens Playoff towel, certain alumni will be present in the lower concourse for photo ops pregame, and both Youppi! And METAL! will be on hand to party until the final buzzer.

To learn more about the team’s playoff programming and activations, check out the Playoff Central page here.