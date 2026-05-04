MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 7

Habs oust Lightning in ultimate game on Sunday to advance to second round

20260503_MTLTBL_recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – The Canadiens are headed to the second round of the playoffs after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in a nail-biting 2-1 victory in Game 7 at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday.

The Habs struck first late in the first, with captain Nick Suzuki redirecting Kaiden Guhle’s point shot for his first of the postseason.

Tampa Bay evened the score with a power play goal not long after the game’s halfway mark and prevented Montreal from registering a shot in the middle frame, but Alex Newhook was the difference maker when he batted the puck in mid-air and in off Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for his first of the playoffs to give Montreal the win.

Noah Dobson made his return to the lineup and registered four hits and two blocked shots in 18:37 of ice time after missing the first six games of the series due to injury.

Jakub Dobes made 28 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 18:39 [1]-0 Suzuki (Guhle, Anderson)

MTL@TBL: Suzuki scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P3 11:07 [2]-1 Newhook (Hutson, Guhle)

MTL@TBL: Newhook scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa goal

P2 13:27 1-[1] James (D’Astous, Goncalves) – PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens' second-round series against the Sabres gets underway on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

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