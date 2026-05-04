TAMPA – The Canadiens are headed to the second round of the playoffs after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in a nail-biting 2-1 victory in Game 7 at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday.

The Habs struck first late in the first, with captain Nick Suzuki redirecting Kaiden Guhle’s point shot for his first of the postseason.

Tampa Bay evened the score with a power play goal not long after the game’s halfway mark and prevented Montreal from registering a shot in the middle frame, but Alex Newhook was the difference maker when he batted the puck in mid-air and in off Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for his first of the playoffs to give Montreal the win.

Noah Dobson made his return to the lineup and registered four hits and two blocked shots in 18:37 of ice time after missing the first six games of the series due to injury.

Jakub Dobes made 28 saves in the win.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster