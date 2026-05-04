Canadiens advance to second round of playoffs

The Canadiens-Sabres series schedule is finalized, with Game 1 set for Wednesday night in Buffalo

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

TAMPA – The Canadiens are advancing to the second round of the 2026 NHL Playoffs after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 7 on Sunday night. 

It didn’t come easy, with the Lightning proving to be a formidable opponent in a series full of one-goal games, four of which needed overtime to decide the winner. 

The Habs got offensive contributions from all over the roster to help propel them past the Bolts, starting with Juraj Slafkovsky’s hat trick in Game 1 and ending with Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook’s first tallies of the playoffs in Game 7. 

On the defensive side of things, Jakub Dobes shone between the pipes with a 2.03 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in the series, while Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, and Kaiden Guhle all ate big minutes on the backend.

This is Montreal’s first series win since the 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s the second time the team has beaten Tampa Bay in a postseason series; the first was in the 2014 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. 

The Habs will be facing the Buffalo Sabres in the second round. The Sabres have been waiting to find out their opponent ever since ousting the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of their first-round series on Friday night. 

The series is set to get underway on Wednesday night in Buffalo. Game 2 will be played on Friday night before the series shifts back for Game 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for May 14 in Buffalo, Game 6 on May 16 in Montreal, and Game 7 on May 18 back at KeyBank Center. 

This will be the eighth time the Habs and Sabres have done battle in the postseason. Montreal has won four of the seven series between the two teams, although the last time they played each other was all the way back in 1998. The Canadiens have an 18-17 all-time record in the playoffs against the Sabres. 

The two teams split the 2025-26 season series with two wins and two losses apiece, and each team scored 13 goals. Captain Nick Suzuki led the way with eight points (2G, 6A) against Buffalo this season, while Cole Caufield was the top goal-scorer with four tallies against the Sabres. 

On the current roster, Suzuki is the team’s leader in all-time points against the Sabres, with 26 (8G, 18A) in 21 contests.  

In 304 all-time games against Buffalo, Montreal has a 135-119-31-19 record in the regular season. 

For more info on ticket sales and postseason initiatives, check out Canadiens Playoff Central 2026.

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