MTL@CBJ: What you need to know 

Second meeting between the Habs and Blue Jackets this season

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

COLUMBUS – The Canadiens will have the opportunity to end their five-game road swing on a positive note when they take on the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

1. The Habs were blanked 4-0 by the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Jake Allen made 26 saves. Montreal holds an even record of two wins and as many losses on this trip that has included stops in Boston, Anaheim, San Jose, L.A. and now Columbus.

Recap: Canadiens at Kings 11.25.23

2. On Tuesday, the team held a lengthy practice session at the Blue Jackets’ Arena. Mattias Norlinder and Joel Armia, who were both called up from the Laval Rocket last Tuesday and Friday respectively, have been practicing with the group but have yet to play on this trip. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed on Monday that Samuel Montembeault would get the start in Columbus.

Any other changes to the lineup may be confirmed during his pregame press conference ahead of tonight’s game. Tune on the Canadiens’ official accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X.

3. St-Louis' men won’t have time to rest as they’ll be back in action 24 hours later in front of their beloved fans on Thursday against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Those in attendance can enjoy the fourth edition of the Canadiens Mascot Party. The exact guest list will be revealed on Nov. 29, but fans can play this game to try to reveal the full list in advance and get a chance to win a Youppi! plush toy.

Tickets: Panthers @ Canadiens 🎟️

4. The Blue Jackets kicked off their three-game homestand with a 5-2 upset win over the Boston Bruins on Monday at Nationwide Arena. It was only their third victory in their last 10 outings (3-6-1). Columbus ranks last in the Metropolitan Division and 15th in the Eastern Conference. Boone Jenner has been hot of late with seven points in his last six games and leads the Blue Jackets in points (16). In goal, Elvis Merzlikins has featured in 16 games so far this campaign, with Spencer Martin backing him up. The Canadiens edged the Blue Jackets 4-3 (OT) in their first of three meetings this season on October 26.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on Sportsnet, Bally Sports Ohio, and RDS or listen to the radio on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm.

