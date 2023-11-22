News Feed

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22 

MTL@ANA: What you need to know

Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

Updates from practice - Nov. 20

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@BOS: Game recap

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 17

VGK@MTL: Game recap

The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to Karl Tremblay

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 16

National Lacrosse League returns to Montreal for its first regular season game in Quebec since 2002 

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 15

CGY@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner

Multi-year deal part of NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and Air Canada have announced a multi-year jersey partnership agreement, which will see the Air Canada logo featured on Canadiens away jerseys worn on the road throughout the duration of the partnership, starting today. The news deepens a 40-plus year partnership between two brands with one common heritage in Montreal.

“It’s a privilege for us to have a longstanding relationship with Canada’s national carrier in Air Canada, and we’re proud to formalize a partnership that will showcase Air Canada’s brand whenever we play on the road,” said France Margaret Belanger, President of Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH. “We entrust Air Canada to move our players from city to city, and now that connection will be featured on the ice itself, as our team plays before our fans in NHL markets everywhere.”

“As the Official Airline of the Montreal Canadiens, Air Canada is deeply passionate about our relationship with the organization and its devoted fans throughout Quebec and across North America,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital at Air Canada, and President of Aeroplan. “As hockey lovers ourselves, it’s a privilege to fly the team across the continent and proudly represent our support and partnership on and off the ice.”

Air Canada logo displayed on the Habs' away jerseys

The addition of the Air Canada patch comes as part of the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program, introduced last season, which allows NHL teams to advertise a partner’s logo on their game jerseys. Featuring the Air Canada name and iconic rondelle (the red maple leaf enclosed in a circle), the patch will be displayed on the team’s official away white jerseys and will be stitched in the upper right chest area. It will be worn beginning with tonight’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, California.

The partnership will also bring a positive impact to the greater Montreal Community. At the end of each season for the duration of the agreement, The Air Canada Foundation and the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation will auction off a set of game-worn road jerseys, with all proceeds benefiting local children’s charities which aims to inspire access to the game of hockey for young Canadiens fans.

Fans will be able to obtain the Air Canada patch exclusively, and at no additional charge, on official away jerseys sold at Tricolore Sports locations inside the Bell Centre and at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, or via phone at 514-989-2836. More information is available at canadiens.com/jersey.