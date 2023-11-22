Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and Air Canada have announced a multi-year jersey partnership agreement, which will see the Air Canada logo featured on Canadiens away jerseys worn on the road throughout the duration of the partnership, starting today. The news deepens a 40-plus year partnership between two brands with one common heritage in Montreal.

“It’s a privilege for us to have a longstanding relationship with Canada’s national carrier in Air Canada, and we’re proud to formalize a partnership that will showcase Air Canada’s brand whenever we play on the road,” said France Margaret Belanger, President of Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH. “We entrust Air Canada to move our players from city to city, and now that connection will be featured on the ice itself, as our team plays before our fans in NHL markets everywhere.”

“As the Official Airline of the Montreal Canadiens, Air Canada is deeply passionate about our relationship with the organization and its devoted fans throughout Quebec and across North America,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital at Air Canada, and President of Aeroplan. “As hockey lovers ourselves, it’s a privilege to fly the team across the continent and proudly represent our support and partnership on and off the ice.”