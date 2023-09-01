News Feed

Canadiens' 2023 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere Thursday
Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault

Canadiens mourn the loss of Yvon Pedneault
Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School

Carey Price surprises youngsters at the Canadiens Hockey School
Canadiens go country at LASSO

Canadiens go country at LASSO
Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert

Kaiden Guhle shops for LASSO western wear with an expert
Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24

Canadiens to make 2023-24 debut at Red vs. White scrimmage on Sept. 24
Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades

Hughes seizes opportunity in multi-piece trades
youppi parties at ilesoniq 2023

Youppi! parties at îLESONIQ 2023
Canadiens earn hardware at Stanley Awards

Canadiens earn hardware at Stanley Awards
The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings

The Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens' practice facility to be named CN Sports Complex

Montreal Canadiens' practice facility to be named CN Sports Complex
Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick traded to Pittsburgh

Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick traded to Pittsburgh
Canadiens mourn the loss of Bob Murdoch

Canadiens mourn the loss of Bob Murdoch
Canadiens history fuels Newhook during tour of Bell Centre

Canadiens history fuels Newhook during tour of Bell Centre
Alex Newhook to join Twitch on Monday

Alex Newhook to join Twitch on Monday
One year contract for Jesse Ylönen

One-year contract for Jesse Ylönen
The Must List Johnathan Kovacevic

The Must List: Johnathan Kovacevic
Rafaël Harvey Pinard scores in the fight against cancer

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scores in the fight against cancer

Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs

The Habs captain traded pucks for pups with a golf tournament benefiting the Asista Foundation

cms-20230829-nick-suzuki-asista-golf-02
By Florence Labelle, translated by Steven Nechay @CanadiensMTL / canadiens.com

MONTREAL - Tuesday on Île Bizard marked the first edition of Nick Suzuki's Heroes Golf Tournament benefiting the Asista Foundation.

Just over a year after launching itsA Hero Within All of Us campaign with Suzuki, the Asista Foundation announced in August the Habs captain's inaugural golf tournament.

Held on Aug. 29, the event was organized to raise funds to provide training and care to service dogs for individuals with mental health needs.

Since its creation, the Asista Foundation has diversified its impact by training service dogs for a variety of needs, including post-traumatic stress, autism, severe anxiety, and more. The dogs selected for the program come from shelters or rescues and receive specialized training according to the needs related to the person with whom they will be paired.

The total amount raised at the tournament will not be available until the online auction portion of the event closes on Sept. 5, meaning fans still have time to bid on a number of exclusive experiences and memorabilia items.

Up for grabs are choice seats to a Canadiens game at the Bell Centre, a signed Suzuki jersey or stick, and even a helicopter tour.

To bid,

click here

.

For more information about the Asista Foundation, to become a foster family, or to make a donation,

click here

.

Cover photo credit: Jean-Philippe Castonguay/Asista Foundation