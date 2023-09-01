MONTREAL - Tuesday on Île Bizard marked the first edition of Nick Suzuki's Heroes Golf Tournament benefiting the Asista Foundation.
Nick Suzuki raises funds for service dogs
The Habs captain traded pucks for pups with a golf tournament benefiting the Asista Foundation
Just over a year after launching itsA Hero Within All of Us campaign with Suzuki, the Asista Foundation announced in August the Habs captain's inaugural golf tournament.
Held on Aug. 29, the event was organized to raise funds to provide training and care to service dogs for individuals with mental health needs.
Since its creation, the Asista Foundation has diversified its impact by training service dogs for a variety of needs, including post-traumatic stress, autism, severe anxiety, and more. The dogs selected for the program come from shelters or rescues and receive specialized training according to the needs related to the person with whom they will be paired.
The total amount raised at the tournament will not be available until the online auction portion of the event closes on Sept. 5, meaning fans still have time to bid on a number of exclusive experiences and memorabilia items.
Up for grabs are choice seats to a Canadiens game at the Bell Centre, a signed Suzuki jersey or stick, and even a helicopter tour.
Cover photo credit: Jean-Philippe Castonguay/Asista Foundation