Nick Suzuki nominated for 2025-26 King Clancy Trophy

The Canadiens captain is the team's nominee for a third consecutive season in honor of his leadership on and off the ice

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki was named the team’s nominee for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Thursday. 

The award is presented to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Suzuki is one of 32 nominees selected League-wide by their respective NHL teams and he is the Canadiens’ nominee for a third-straight season. 

Since 2022, Suzuki has served as an ambassador for the Asista Foundation, an organization dedicated to giving shelter dogs a second chance by training them to become assistance dogs to those facing mental health issues, including PTSD, autism, and severe anxiety. 

Suzuki and his wife, Caitlin, actively support the cause by lending both their time and visibility to the foundation. As part of their work with the foundation, they visit schools with their dog, Ruby, who they adopted from the SPCA and who has since been trained to become a mobile facility service dog with the Asista Foundation. Earlier this year, Suzuki joined the organization’s board of directors and he continues to co-host Asista's annual golf tournament, which has raised a combined $361,911 over three years under his leadership. 

"It's been really special to see Nick's involvement with the Asista Foundation grow over time. What started off as a simple idea has turned into something large that's having an impact on thousands of people," said Asista Foundation co-founder and vice president of communications and public affairs, John Agionicolaitis. "What stands out the most is that this is an ongoing commitment for Nick. Together with his wife, Caitlin, they've taken the role to heart. They've both spent many hours working to understand the work we do. They’ve participated in a variety of different trainings, and they really show up in a way that's thoughtful and consistent. Their decision to adopt Ruby from the foundation and help pilot our first mobile program speaks to that commitment. It's hands on, it's personal, and it's already creating a ripple effect in how we expand our reach. Nick is someone who leads with humility, he shows up, and he follows through. I'm proud to see the impact he continues to have through this work."

Nick Suzuki: 2025-26 King Clancy nominee

The London, ON native has also continued his commitment to supporting the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation by purchasing an annual suite at the Bell Centre, which he uses to host youths facing difficult circumstances, including children from underprivileged backgrounds, at Canadiens home games. Through his Captain’s Circle program, now in its third season, Suzuki has provided hundreds of young people an opportunity to momentarily escape the challenges they are facing, from children with special needs or serious illnesses, to families coping with the loss of a parent or loved one.  

The Suzukis have also continued their support once again to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation by serving as co-chairs of the third edition of the Canadiens Casino Night, a fundraising event they launched together with the Foundation in 2023-24. The 2025-26 edition raised a record $370,463, bringing the three-year cumulative total to a staggering $802,972 raised to support the Foundation’s efforts to promote physical activity among underprivileged youth. 

All 32 team nominees will be announced by the NHL in the coming weeks. The top three finalists will be selected by a committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman, along with former recipients of both the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the now-defunct NHL Foundation Player Award. The winner is typically announced later this year during the NHL Awards. The selection committee prioritizes nominees who best demonstrate inspiration, involvement, and impact in their communities. The winner will also receive a $25,000 donation from the NHL to benefit a charity, or charities, of his choice. 

Former captain Saku Koivu is the most recent Canadiens player to win the award, earning the honor in 2007, after overcoming non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and raising funds through his foundation to purchase the first PET/CT scanner in Montreal.

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