Nick Suzuki nominated for 2025-26 King Clancy Trophy

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki was named the team’s nominee for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Thursday.

The award is presented to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Suzuki is one of 32 nominees selected League-wide by their respective NHL teams and he is the Canadiens’ nominee for a third-straight season.

Since 2022, Suzuki has served as an ambassador for the Asista Foundation, an organization dedicated to giving shelter dogs a second chance by training them to become assistance dogs to those facing mental health issues, including PTSD, autism, and severe anxiety.

Suzuki and his wife, Caitlin, actively support the cause by lending both their time and visibility to the foundation. As part of their work with the foundation, they visit schools with their dog, Ruby, who they adopted from the SPCA and who has since been trained to become a mobile facility service dog with the Asista Foundation. Earlier this year, Suzuki joined the organization’s board of directors and he continues to co-host Asista's annual golf tournament, which has raised a combined $361,911 over three years under his leadership.

"It's been really special to see Nick's involvement with the Asista Foundation grow over time. What started off as a simple idea has turned into something large that's having an impact on thousands of people," said Asista Foundation co-founder and vice president of communications and public affairs, John Agionicolaitis. "What stands out the most is that this is an ongoing commitment for Nick. Together with his wife, Caitlin, they've taken the role to heart. They've both spent many hours working to understand the work we do. They’ve participated in a variety of different trainings, and they really show up in a way that's thoughtful and consistent. Their decision to adopt Ruby from the foundation and help pilot our first mobile program speaks to that commitment. It's hands on, it's personal, and it's already creating a ripple effect in how we expand our reach. Nick is someone who leads with humility, he shows up, and he follows through. I'm proud to see the impact he continues to have through this work."