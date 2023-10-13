News Feed

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement
For her

For her
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13
Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy
MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: Game recap
MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: What you need to know
2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9
Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval
Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Canadiens make pair of roster moves
MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Game recap
MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

MTL@OTT: Projected lineup
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 
MTL@OTT: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: What you need to know
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 6 
Updates from training camp - Oct. 6

Updates from training camp - Oct. 6
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

Art meets hockey in event presented by Loto-Québec

EN - 20231013 - Artist Series - Loto Quebec.png
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Art will imitate life during every Saturday night game at the Bell Centre for the 2023-24 campaign.

New this season, the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec will give fans a chance to watch a local artist create a one-of-a-kind painting in real-time, inspired by the matchup of the night.

With a dozen Saturday night home games on the docket, a talented roster of 12 artists will put their spin on each of those intense rivalry matchups featured on the ice at the M2 Marche Montreal Loto-Québec.

Here’s a look at the games and artists below:

Date 

Opponent 

Artist 

October 14 

Chicago Blackhawks 

October 21 

Washington Capitals 

Zek 

October 28 

Winnipeg Jets 

November 11 

Boston Bruins 

December 2 

Detroit Red Wings 

December 16 

New York Islanders 

January 6 

New York Rangers 

January 13 

Edmonton Oilers 

February 17 

Washington Capitals 

March 9 

Toronto Maple Leafs 

March 30 

Carolina Hurricanes 

April 6 

Toronto Maple Leafs 

Each artist boasts a distinct style that represents Montreal’s creative scene. While fans will enjoy watching their beloved Canadiens on the ice, they will also be able to take in another performance off the ice with a unique view into each artist’s creative process as they work to complete their paintings over the course of the evening starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

What’s more, each portrait can be won via an online contest that will begin on October 14 and will remain open for the entire season. Winners will be selected at the end of the campaign.

Keep an eye on the Canadiens’ contests for more information.