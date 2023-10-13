New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

MONTREAL – Art will imitate life during every Saturday night game at the Bell Centre for the 2023-24 campaign.

New this season, the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec will give fans a chance to watch a local artist create a one-of-a-kind painting in real-time, inspired by the matchup of the night.

With a dozen Saturday night home games on the docket, a talented roster of 12 artists will put their spin on each of those intense rivalry matchups featured on the ice at the M2 Marche Montreal Loto-Québec.

Here’s a look at the games and artists below: