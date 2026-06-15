My hometown with… Noah Dobson

MONTREAL – Some players leave home to chase their dream. Noah Dobson, however, built –– and continues to build –– his right there.

After being acquired by Montreal during last year’s NHL Draft, Dobson played a key role in Habs’ success this past season, posting 47 points in 80 games and leading the team in blocked shots with 188, second-most in the NHL.

But when the offseason arrives, his attention tracks back to Summerside, Prince Edward Island, the place where his dream of playing in the National Hockey League first took root and where his pursuit of winning a Stanley Cup continues to grow.

With a population of 16,001 (2021), Summerside is where Dobson spends his summers. On his lakefront property in the province’s second-largest city, the 26-year-old built a home gym and shooting pad, dialing in his game throughout the warmer months. And in his downtime, the defenseman takes in the Island’s renowned seafood and sweeping coastal views.

Here’s Dobson’s insider guide to his hometown:

If we were planning to visit you in Summerside for a weekend, what would you suggest as our ultimate itinerary?

If it's winter, they have a great arena. That’s one of the main attractions. They host a lot of events. They have an indoor swimming pool, bowling lanes and two ice sheets, so it gets a lot of attention. The city’s right on the water, so in the summertime they have a nice boardwalk and some good seafood restaurants. So, it depends on the season.

Is there anything we absolutely HAVE to do while we're there?

Not everyone likes it, but I’d say you have to try the seafood. Mussels, oysters, lobster; if you're on the Island in Summerside, there's no better spot for it.

What is your town best known for?

In general, PEI is known for the seafood. Like I said, lobster, mussels and oysters. It’s also known for the red clay beaches. It’s unique and it’s not like that anywhere else in the world, so it’s super pretty.

What's your go-to meal when you're back in Summerside?

A lobster roll or lobster burger. I like plain lobster and butter. I don't like mayo or celery. [Interviewer: Do you have any restaurants you’d like to shout out?] Yeah, my favorite is Richard's Seafood. There are two locations on the Island. They’re both beautiful and on a wharf right on the water, so the lobster comes fresh every day. It's a pretty well-known spot and super busy too, but it’s definitely worth the wait.

What comes to mind when you reminisce about growing up in Summerside?

My minor hockey days. I had such a great group of friends that I grew up playing with. We were treated so well and played in a lot of great tournaments. Going to school with them and then rushing after school to get on the ice early for practice, and the early morning practices before school –– just stuff like that. I really enjoyed my minor hockey days in Summerside.

You’ve stayed really connected to your hometown over the years — even hosting Noah Dobson’s HockeyFest there in support of Community Connections Inc. every summer. What does it mean to you to come back home and give back in that way?

It's super special for me to give back to a community that gave so much to me. I was given every opportunity and a great experience as a kid growing up in Summerside’s minor hockey program, and I’m super grateful for that. To go back and host a big event, give back to the community, put smiles on kids' faces and allow them to interact with pro players and NHL players is super special for me to return the favor.

The fourth edition of Noah Dobson’s HockeyFest is underway until June 21 in Summerside, PEI. For more information, click here.