MTL@WPG: Game recap

Barron scores OT winner, Habs hold off the Jets on the road

By Montreal Canadiens
WINNIPEG – Justin Barron played the overtime hero as the Canadiens improved their road record to 7-4-2 in a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

The 22-year-old’s sixth goal of the season gave the Habs their fifth win in their last six away games dating back to Nov. 22 in Anaheim

Josh Anderson broke the deadlock 4:57 into the middle stanza, before Christian Dvorak doubled the Montreal lead later in the frame. Both Habs forwards now have goals in consecutive games.  

Jake Allen steered aside 30 of the 32 shots he faced in his 11th start of the season. The netminder’s now made 72 saves against Winnipeg this year, helping the Habs sweep the season series.

For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter’s summary here.

There were no lineup changes on defense or up front.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 04:57 [1]-0 Anderson (Matheson, Evans)

Josh Anderson opens the scoring

P2 15:04 [2]-0 Dvorak (Anderson, Gallagher) – PPG

Christian Dvorak doubles the Canadiens' lead

OT 01:09 [3]-2 Barron (Caufield, Suzuki) – PPG

Justin Barron wins it in overtime

Winnipeg goals

P2 19:04 2-[1] Vilardi (Morrissey, Ehlers)

P3 12:24 2-[2] Perfetti (Namestnikov, Dillon)

What’s next

The Canadiens make stops in the Midwest to play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Game times are set for 8:00 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET respectively.

