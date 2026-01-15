Canadiens Embedded web series returns on YouTube

Go behind the scenes with the Habs in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle in premiere of latest episode

By Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens Embedded delivers the best behind-the-scenes access through the club’s embedded cameras. The clip style web series brings fans onto the tarmac, inside the dressing room, and into rival NHL arenas for an inside look at game days on the road. Each episode features standout moments, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage from off days and team events.

MONTREAL – The Habs are taking fans behind the scenes with new episodes of Canadiens Embedded.

Presented by Air Canada, the fan-favorite web series returns for another season online, bringing viewers along for some of the team’s extended road trips. This year’s edition features four episodes, with the season premiere set for Thursday, January 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET on YouTube.

The “live” premiere will allow fans to watch and react to the 25-minute episode together via an accompanying chat. The new episode will also be available to stream on demand immediately following the premiere, on YouTube and canadiens.com.

Here are three storylines to watch from Montreal’s late-October swing through Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Seattle:

AIR SLAFKOVSKY

Juraj Slafkovsky becomes an in-flight correspondent as he takes fans on an exclusive airplane tour en route to Calgary, interviewing teammates about how they pass the time on a long trip. Along the way, we learn who claims the title of the team’s top card shark… and who never even got a chance to show their skills. Look away, Jayden Struble.

FACING OFF IN NHL 26

Lane Hutson always looks good on the ice, but he may look even better on the virtual ice soon. The Canadiens defenseman drops into the EA Sports suite at the hotel in Vancouver for an updated face scan and a bit of gaming with teammates Ivan Demidov, Jakub Dobes, and Oliver Kapanen.

OK, BLUE JAYS, LET’S PLAY BALL

Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher — easily the two biggest Toronto Blue Jays fans on the roster — are mic’d up as they host a World Series watch party in Seattle. Snacks, chirps and, according to Nick Suzuki, completely unfiltered baseball talk steal the show in this segment.

Subsequent episodes of the four-part series will release individually as the season continues. To watch previous episodes, click here.

To subscribe to the Canadiens on YouTube, click here.

