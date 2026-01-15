Canadiens Embedded web series returns on YouTube

Canadiens Embedded delivers the best behind-the-scenes access through the club’s embedded cameras. The clip style web series brings fans onto the tarmac, inside the dressing room, and into rival NHL arenas for an inside look at game days on the road. Each episode features standout moments, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage from off days and team events.
MONTREAL – The Habs are taking fans behind the scenes with new episodes of Canadiens Embedded.
Presented by Air Canada, the fan-favorite web series returns for another season online, bringing viewers along for some of the team’s extended road trips. This year’s edition features four episodes, with the season premiere set for Thursday, January 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET on YouTube.