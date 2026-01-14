MTL@BUF: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal and Buffalo will see a lot of each other in January as they’re set to clash three times this month. The Habs, who beat the Sabres in their first matchup of the season by a score of 4-2, are on a five-game winning streak against their Atlantic Division foe dating back to November 2024. While Martin St-Louis' squad has known success on the road this season (13-4-6), Lindy Ruff’s contingent has likewise played well in their own barn (14-6-2), so tonight’s game promises to be exciting. The Sabres (45GP: 54 points) have two games in hand on the Canadiens (47 GP: 59 points).

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL

Jan. 15 @ BUF:

Jan. 22 vs. BUF:

Jan. 31 @ BUF:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Lane Hutson is poised to notch his 100th career NHL assist. The sophomore defenseman and 2025 Calder Trophy winner is only one helper shy from reaching the milestone. Hutson has collected three points (1G, 2A) over the past five games.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Dahlin notched two power-play goals in the Sabres’ 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Buffalo’s captain has four points in his last five outings (2G, 2A).

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers: