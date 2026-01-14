MTL@BUF: What you need to know

BUFFALO – The second leg of the Canadiens’ road trip continues against the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
First of three meetings against the Sabres this month
BUFFALO – The second leg of the Canadiens’ road trip continues against the Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal and Buffalo will see a lot of each other in January as they’re set to clash three times this month. The Habs, who beat the Sabres in their first matchup of the season by a score of 4-2, are on a five-game winning streak against their Atlantic Division foe dating back to November 2024. While Martin St-Louis' squad has known success on the road this season (13-4-6), Lindy Ruff’s contingent has likewise played well in their own barn (14-6-2), so tonight’s game promises to be exciting. The Sabres (45GP: 54 points) have two games in hand on the Canadiens (47 GP: 59 points).
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 20 vs. BUF: 4-2 MTL
Jan. 15 @ BUF:
Jan. 22 vs. BUF:
Jan. 31 @ BUF:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Lane Hutson is poised to notch his 100th career NHL assist. The sophomore defenseman and 2025 Calder Trophy winner is only one helper shy from reaching the milestone. Hutson has collected three points (1G, 2A) over the past five games.
Meanwhile, Rasmus Dahlin notched two power-play goals in the Sabres’ 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Buffalo’s captain has four points in his last five outings (2G, 2A).
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SABRES
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.