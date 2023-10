LAS VEGAS – Nick Suzuki’s late equalizer forced extra time at T-Mobile Arena, but the Golden Knights escaped victorious with a 3-2 shootout win on Monday.

The Canadiens dueled for the extra point in overtime for a third game in a row, outshooting their opponents 39-25 in the meantime.

With Monday’s game in Vegas, Nick Suzuki reached the 300-game milestone, all of which were played as a Hab. Coincidentally, the occasion came against the team that drafted Suzuki in 2017.