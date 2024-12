LAS VEGAS – Kirby Dach scored the game-winning goal with 9:51 remaining as the Canadiens came down from two goals to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Cole Caufield scored his 100th NHL goal, Emil Heineman tallied his 10th of the season and Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves in the comeback effort.

The Canadiens are now 3-0-0 on their holiday road trip.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

